|
|
Raymond
Ronald "Ron" Raymond, retired businessman and manufacturer, Town of Orange Park councilman, and committed husband, father, grandfather and friend, died on Wednesday, Oct. 30, due to complications from surgery. He was 73. A longtime resident of Orange Park, Ron served two terms as a councilman from 1985 to 1991 and served as mayor in 1989-1990. A longtime business executive, Ron retired as vice president-international of J.C. Renfroe & Co. He then ran again for Town Council in 2017 and served until his death. Ron's civic participation was far-reaching, and he boasted perfect attendance in Rotary International since 1982. Ron was born on Feb. 14, 1946, in Quincy, Illinois to Harold and Wilma Raymond. He had five siblings. He leaves his wife, Karen, six children, and 11 grandchildren. Ron frequently hosted family and friends and enjoyed living on the St. Johns River for the recreation and relaxation that is provided. He traveled often internationally for business and for pleasure. Ron was an avid Gator football fan. He will be greatly missed by family and friends near and far. Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines.com
Arrangements are under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019