Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 781-9262
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
904 S. 5th Street
Macclenny, FL
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
904 S. 5th Street
Macclenny, FL
Interment
Following Services
Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery
Normandy Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL
RUDD
Ronald Paul Rudd, 80, passed away on 2/10/20. He was a proud veteran and was retired from City of Jacksonville Parks and Recreation Department and Publix Warehouse. In his later years he enjoyed going most days to the Golden Corral Restaurant on Normandy Blvd. to visit and eat with friends and fellow veterans. Ronald was predeceased by his beloved mother, Hilda Ferreira Blocker, step-father, John Blocker, father, Paul H. Rudd, and grandparents on both sides, including his beloved grandmother, Ollie Ferreira. He is survived by many loving cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, 2/17/20, preceded by a viewing at 10:00 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 904 S. 5th Street, Macclenny, FL, with interment immediately following at Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery, Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL. Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd Jacksonville, Florida 32205. Please leave words of comfort at www.hgriversidefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
