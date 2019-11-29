|
Taylor
Ronald D. Taylor Sr., 83, St. Augustine, passed away November 20, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio in 1936, son of the late Henry Ray and Lorena Taylor. His family moved to Florida when he was 11 months old. He started his business career at the age of 8, selling newspapers on the corner in downtown Orlando.
In 1965, Ron created Rid-A-Bug, working in his wife's kitchen. Starting with just $500, the first years sales were $6,500. Rid-A-Bug, the do-it-yourself pest control system, is now sold nationwide. He sold the company in 1980. He then purchased Jacksonville Beach Marine in 1982 and operated that until he sold it to his 4 children in 1993. He has been in various businesses over the years like Delco Paint Factory and others but his passion and his pride was "Rid-A-Bug." Ron was formerly chairman of the board for various corporations, including Kenco Chemical and Manufacturing, Taylor Investment Inc., Power Press Inc., and Ronco Leasing Inc. He also formerly had been a director of the Boy's Club, Optimist Club and the Westside Chamber of Commerce. Ron also built the FOP Lodge at Jacksonville Beach and the Ron Taylor Conference Center for Echockatee Lodge 200.
A celebration of his life will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Crescent Beach Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory can be made to the Bailey Family Center for Caring.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Taylor, St. Augustine; children, Ronald D. Jr, Kendall Bryce, David Wayne; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death a daughter, Denise Diane; a brother, William Orin Taylor, and a sister, Betty Hatcher.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019