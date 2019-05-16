|
Funeral service for Mr. Roosevelt Scott will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00AM in the Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church where he held membership, H. B. Charles, Pastor. He is survived by his wife, Kariel Scott; daughter, Amber Scott; siblings, Hattie Stallworth, Cora Williams; Cornelius Williams, Anthony Williams, Ronald Williams; brothers-in-law, James Thomas, Oliver Smith (Patricia); sister-in-law, Joy Flaggs. Laurie Brown (Artie), Yolanda Canady (Brian); other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Sunday, May 19, from 2-5PM. Interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery. HOLMES-GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC.4334 Brentwood Avenue. www.holmesgloversolomon.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 16 to May 18, 2019