Kasell
Rosa (Ann) Cooke Kasell 83, of Jacksonville, FL, peacefully passed away on Saturday afternoon August 1, 2020, with her family by her side and with the encouragement and loving care of the professionals of Community Hospice.
Mom was born to the late Neal Leon Cooke, Sr. and Willie Lou Cagle Cooke on November 23, in Charlotte, NC. Mom was predeceased by my Daddy, her loving husband, John (Richard) Kasell in 2001, and my uncle, Neal (Leon) Cooke, Jr. Mom was blessed with an extended family of many cousins, nieces, and nephews that will certainly miss her laugh, true southern hospitality, and devotion to her family.
Mom was raised and graduated from high school in Charlotte prior to moving to Jacksonville to begin her career at Southern Bell. Mom left "Ma-bell" and began her true professional calling as Avondale Baptist Church's secretary. During her tenure at the church, Mom was the "go-to and problem solver" for 24 years prior to her retirement.
Mom married Daddy in 1956 and after living in Charlotte together for a brief time they moved back to Jacksonville to raise me and to support Daddy's new career at Barnett Bank of Murray Hill. Mom and Daddy enjoyed their home(s) for many years in the Riverside/Avondale neighborhood of Jacksonville. Mom is survived by me, her daughter, Betty Ann Coyle (Terry-her favorite son-in-law), and their two grandsons: Philip Kasell Coyle (Stephanie) and Preston Robert Coyle. Mom was also blessed with great-grandchildren: Jack Marlow Coyle (born on her birthday) and Isabela (Bella) Deason.
Mom welcomed many of my friends, as well as their family and friends into our home through the years. Mom and I spent many hours talking and her listening to my challenges of life. On many occasions, our house was full of laughter, lively conversations, and love. Mom and Daddy made their house my home.
We will all miss you Mama, but no one more than I, your Betsy.
Due to the guidelines of COVID-19, the family will have a celebration of Rosa's life at a later date. The family will receive friends for a visitation at JACKSONVILLE MEMORY GARDENS FUNERAL HOME, on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 10 AM-11 AM. Social Distancing and masks are recommended. The burial will be held following the visitation at Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family insists Mom requested that in lieu of sending flowers, please make donations in support of Community Hospice & Palliative Care of Jacksonville.
