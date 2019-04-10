|
PROCTOR
Rosa Gallon Proctor, Jacksonville, wife of Rev. Dr. James Proctor, died April 4, 2019.
A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Mrs. Rosa Proctor will be held 10 AM, FRIDAY, April 12, 2019 at Greater Grant Memorial AME, 5533 Gilchrist Road, Rev. Tan Moss, Pastor., Mrs. Proctor will rest in Greater Grant Memorial Church for visitation THURSDAY 5:30PM until 7:30PM. Interment will be FRIDAY AT 9:00 AM in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 10, 2019