Florida Times-Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Proctor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa Gallon Proctor

Obituary Condolences

Rosa Gallon Proctor Obituary
PROCTOR
Rosa Gallon Proctor, Jacksonville, wife of Rev. Dr. James Proctor, died April 4, 2019.
A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Mrs. Rosa Proctor will be held 10 AM, FRIDAY, April 12, 2019 at Greater Grant Memorial AME, 5533 Gilchrist Road, Rev. Tan Moss, Pastor., Mrs. Proctor will rest in Greater Grant Memorial Church for visitation THURSDAY 5:30PM until 7:30PM. Interment will be FRIDAY AT 9:00 AM in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James Graham Mortuary
Download Now