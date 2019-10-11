|
Mrs. Rosa Mae Gadson Williams passed away peacefully October 9, 2019. She was a native of Walterboro, SC, having resided in Jacksonville most of her life. She attended the local public schools, graduating from Stanton Senior High School – Class of 1939. Survivors include her devoted daughter, Handloria Mitchell; great grandson, Zi'yair Mitchell; sisters, Frances Cook and Wilhelmina Fisher; a number of other relatives and friends. A Funeral Service celebrating her life will be held 11AM, WEDNESDAY, October 16, 2019 in the Rufus E. Payne Memorial Chapel of the mortuary. Mrs. Williams will rest in the mortuary for visitation TUESDAY from 5PM until 7PM and Wednesday from 9AM until the hour of service. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary under the direction of ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, INC., 4409 Soutel Dr., (904) 766-9671 alphonsowestmortuary.com
