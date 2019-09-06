Florida Times-Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Riggins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa Riggins

Add a Memory
Rosa Riggins Obituary
Riggins
Rosa L Riggins, a resident of Jax. Bch, FL., passed away on August 28, 2019. She was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church, 752 3rd Ave South, Jax Bch, FL. Service will be held TODAY (Sat. 9/7) at 11 am with a visitation of friends in the church from 9:30 am until the hour of service. Interment in Beaches Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by: JAMES GRAHAM MORTUARY, INC. 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James Graham Mortuary
Download Now