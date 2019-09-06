|
Riggins
Rosa L Riggins, a resident of Jax. Bch, FL., passed away on August 28, 2019. She was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church, 752 3rd Ave South, Jax Bch, FL. Service will be held TODAY (Sat. 9/7) at 11 am with a visitation of friends in the church from 9:30 am until the hour of service. Interment in Beaches Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by: JAMES GRAHAM MORTUARY, INC. 3631 Moncrief Rd.
