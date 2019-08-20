|
Edenfield
Rosalie Edenfield, born in Manor, Ga. in 1924, graduated from high school in 1941. Soon after, she moved to Jacksonville, Fla. where she worked as a telephone operator and met Harry Edenfield, her late husband of 69 years. In the late 1960s, she began a career selling Avon that spanned over 50 years. She was granted every award the company offered and reached hundreds of women through the business. Even so, her proudest accomplishments remained that of her children and grandchildren. Her family will mourn her sudden loss, but remain comforted by the fact that she loved each of them dearly, and she is now home safely with her Heavenly Father.
Rosalie is survived by her sister, Wilma Bunch and three children: Maria Taylor, Donna Gill (Rex) and Harry Jr. (Karen). She had several grandkids and great grandkids she loved dearly. Grandsons: Richard Taylor, Ivey Taylor (Angie), Willis Taylor (Lisa) David Taylor (Nicole) and David Skinner ( Rebecca) Granddaughters: Jolene Anderson ( Kurt), Kristine Skinner, Darlene Smith, Sanna Adams (David) and Sally Rose Edenfield.
Visitation will be this Thursday from 6-8pm at Eternity Funeral Home 4856 Oakdale Ave. Service will be Friday 11 A.M. at Swaim United Methodist Church 1620 Naldo Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019