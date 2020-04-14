Home

Rosalyn "Hope" Bissell, 60, passed away peacefully on the morning of April 9, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was born in Jacksonville, FL on November 24, 1959, to Laurie (deceased) and Betty Edenfield. She was a 1977 graduate of Wolfson Sr. High and worked for the City of Jacksonville (Library) for 34 years. Hope loved watching her soap operas, movies, and football. She was an avid Florida Gator fan. She is survived by her mother, Betty Edenfield, her brother, Ross Edenfield (Bonnie), her sister, April DiPerna (Terry), nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt, uncle, many friends and her companion, Tom Curry. Due to the COVID-19 virus, services will be announced at a later date.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
