A.B. Coleman Mortuary
5660 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209
(904) 768-0507
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A.B. Coleman Mortuary
5660 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
New Mt. Zion Baptist Church
636 E. 64th Street
View Map
Rose Deloney Obituary
DELONEY
Rose Marie Deloney passed away August 1, 2019. She is survived by her children John T. Brown, Fred Collins and Hazel Deloney; 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 636 E. 64th Street. Viewing Friday from 4-7PM at the mortuary. Arrangements entrusted to: A. B. Coleman Mortuary, 5660 Moncrief Rd., (904) 768-0507, Arlene B. Coleman, FDIC. Please sign the guestbook @ www.abcolemanmortuary.net
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
