|
|
DELONEY
Rose Marie Deloney passed away August 1, 2019. She is survived by her children John T. Brown, Fred Collins and Hazel Deloney; 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 636 E. 64th Street. Viewing Friday from 4-7PM at the mortuary. Arrangements entrusted to: A. B. Coleman Mortuary, 5660 Moncrief Rd., (904) 768-0507, Arlene B. Coleman, FDIC. Please sign the guestbook @ www.abcolemanmortuary.net
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019