Bregan
Rose Langston Bregan "Tudy", 93, passed away on September 14, 2019, in Crescent Beach, FL.
Born to parents E.G. and Zinta B. Langston on April 22, 1926, in Orlando, FL, she graduated from Sullens College in May 1946.
Tudy is preceded in death by her husband of 16 years, Louis Albert Bregan, Jr.
She is survived by sons David Glenn Radcliffe and Michael Allen Radcliffe, daughter Diane Radcliffe Snyder (Larry), grandsons Douglas Robert Radcliffe (Kim), Michael Allen Radcliffe, Jr. (Becca) and Christian Ryan Snyder (Alley), granddaughters Sara Katherine Makar (Matthew) and Cara Langston Snyder, great-granddaughters Alyssa Faith Radcliffe, Nora Vale Snyder and Anneliese Miriam Radcliffe and great-grandson Owen Matthew Malcar.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Craig Funeral Home with a reception to follow at Sand Dollar One Rec Room.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019