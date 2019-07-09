Home

Roseanne Bender


1928 - 2019
Roseanne Bender Obituary
Bender
Roseanne "Nonny" Penecale Bender, 91 of Middleburg, FL passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Haven Hospice Orange Park, FL. Roseanne was a great wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed greatly by her many friends. She was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, William Charles Bender and granddaughter, Melissa McPherson. She leaves behind, daughter, Valerie (Keith) Walker; son, William C. (Karen) Bender Jr.; 3 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends. Funeral Mass will be held 11 AM, Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 1606 Blanding Blvd, Middleburg, FL. Burial will follow at 1:30 PM at Jacksonville National Cemetery where she will finally be with her husband, William. Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Rd, Middleburg, FL. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 9 to July 14, 2019
