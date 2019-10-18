|
|
Gyland
Dr. Rosellen Clayton Gyland was joined with her Lord and Savior on October 16, 2019. She was born in Asheville, North Carolina on July 11, 1923 to Morris and Mamie Cook Clayton who predeceased her.
Rose met the love of her life, Stephen Paul Gyland, at Chapel Hill, University of North Carolina, where she received her B.S. in Bacteriology and he received his B.S. in Chemistry. They were married 5 days after graduation, on June 14, 1947 and he always referred to her as his "beautiful, blonde" wife, Rose. They relocated to New Orleans for her "Precious" to complete his internship and residency in Pediatrics, as well as, join him in Germany where he served for 2 years in the U.S. Air Force. In 1957, they settled in Jacksonville, Florida.
Rose Gyland is predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Dr. Stephen Paul Gyland and is survived by her 6 children: Stephen Paul Gyland, Jr., and wife, Nancy Gyland; Virginia (Ginger) Gyland Howard; David Eugene Gyland; Kathi Ellen Gyland; Carol Gyland Lightfoot and husband, Robert Lightfoot; and Michael Nels Gyland and wife, Elizabeth Gyland. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
After Rose and Steve were re-born and baptized in the Holy Spirit in 1971, they established a non-profit ministry, Gyland Evangelistic Ministries, Inc., which included Operation Blessing, supporting the local food bank, a suicide hotline, clothing distribution and adoption services. Later she attended Luther Rice College and Seminary and received her doctorate in Theology. They taught marriage counseling and preached all over the world bringing many lost souls to Christ. Rose always led the music for many years in their bible study classes. She had the most angelic soprano voice in every choir she sang in and played the piano and organ with passion.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on October 23, 2019 at Neptune Baptist Church, 407 Third Street, Neptune Beach, Florida. Interment at 2:30 p.m. at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, Florida. Arrangements entrusted to HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville Beach, Florida.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019