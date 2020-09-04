Rusnack
Rosemarie Rusnack nee Sloane, a resident of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL and parishioner of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church and former resident of Hobe Sound, FL and Old Brookville and Westbury, NY, went peacefully home to the Lord on August 24, 2020. Rose, as she was known to family and friends, was born on October 31, 1929 in Brooklyn, New York to James Sloane and Rosemary Sloane nee Duffy and was older sister to Raymond Sloane. A true New Yorker at heart, she lived on Long Island for the majority of her life before retiring to Florida in 1995.
Rose was an avid golfer, gardener, ballroom dancer, genealogy researcher, accomplished quilter and needlepoint artist, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was known for her love of horseracing ("always bet on the grey horse"), feisty, independent spirit, pride in her Irish heritage, Catholic faith and devotion to Mary, and always being impeccably dressed. She was happiest surrounded by family and friends, and will be missed by all.
Rose was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Dr. Theodore J. Rusnack and survived by her five children, Linda Gail West of Mastic Beach, NY, Geraldine Anne (Jerri) West of Round Rock, Texas, Timothy Warren West (Maureen) of Newport, RI, Laura Mary West (Bruce Howson) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Christopher Thomas West (Beth) of Royal Palm Beach, FL and her twelve grandchildren (Nick, Theresa, Patricia, Katie, Danny, Colleen, Lisa, Greg, Kerry, Doug, Jennifer, Jordan) and four great-grandchildren (Samantha, Connor, Reilly, Nora).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rose's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
A funeral mass and celebration of Rose's life will be held when family and friends can safely come together in 2021.
