Rosemary Maxwell
Maxwell
Rosemary Morby Maxwell, age 74, passed away at home after a brief illness. She was a lifelong resident of Tallahassee, Florida until she and her husband retired and moved to Jacksonville in 1998.
Rosemary served as the executive assistant to the Lieutenant Governor of the State of Florida. She also served as the executive assistant to the Director of the Bicentennial Commission and was the President of the Tallahassee Women's Business Association.
She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Phillip Maxwell.
A private service will be held to remember Rosemary. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her honor to your favorite charity. Please visit www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com to leave words of comfort for the family. Arrangements under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904)-737-7171.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
4801 SAN JOSE BLVD
Jacksonville, FL 32207
9047377171
