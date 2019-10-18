Home

Evergreen Funeral Home LLC - Jacksonville
4535 N Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 353-3649
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Rosemary Morrison Obituary
Morrison
Rosemary E. Morrison, 98, of Fernandina Beach, Florida passed away Thursday October 17, 2019.
She retired from Terminal Paper Bag/WestRock of Yulee, Florida.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jeff Morrison. Survivors include her son Jefferson J. Morrison of Yulee.
Funeral Service will be 10 AM Saturday October 26, 2019 at Evergreen Chapel. Visitation will begin in the chapel at 9:30 until service time. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory 4535 Main Street Jacksonville, FL 32206 (904) 353-3649.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
