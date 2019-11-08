Home

POWERED BY

Services
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-683-3044
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosetta Mondul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosetta Mondul

Add a Memory
Rosetta Mondul Obituary
Mondul
MONDUL - Rosetta Mondul, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on November 4, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11AM at Greater New Birth Baptist Church, 195 Tallulah Ave. Mrs. Mondul's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5-8PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home 2403 Edison Ave.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -