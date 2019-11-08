|
|
Mondul
MONDUL - Rosetta Mondul, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on November 4, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11AM at Greater New Birth Baptist Church, 195 Tallulah Ave. Mrs. Mondul's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5-8PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home 2403 Edison Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019