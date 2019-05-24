CARRANO

Rosamay "Rosie" Jeanne Robinson Carrano, 92, passed away peacefully on June 7 of last year. She was born on April 22, 1926. Her parents were Elsa and Ray Robinson, a well-known Ortega and Lakeside Park developer and early members and supporters of St. Marks Episcopal Church. She attended Fishweir Elementary School, John Gorrie Junior High School, and Robert E. Lee High school. Rosie loved to travel with her beloved husband Andy to military assignments in Hawaii, Japan and Toms River, New Jersey. Besides being a devoted pet lover of dogs, cats and birds and supporter of the Jacksonville Humane Society, she was an ardent gardener who shared/specialized in redbud trees, old azaleas, hydrangeas, camellias, and four-o'clocks. "Bloom where you are planted" was her mantra. She did this very well as a neighborhood supporter, mentor, and historian helping to establish the Lakeside Park Neighborhood Association and Neighborhood Crime Watch. She also was an active community volunteer with Heart, Cancer and United Way annual drives, as well as the Student School Insurance Enrollment Program. Rosie was always there when needed and you could count on her upbeat, friendly and caring nature to help lift your spirit. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by many.

Rosie was predeceased by her husband, Andrew Carrano; two sisters, Eileen Travis (Robert) and Ennis Rousseau (Charles); and nephew Richard "Dickie" Travis (Jody). She is survived by two nephews, Robert "Chip" Travis Jr. (Geri) and William "Billy" Travis, two great nieces, Alexandra "Alex" Gebicke (Eric) and Mary Kristine Travis, and great-nephew Robert Barrett Travis.

If you would like to make a donation in Rosie's memory, any of the charities mentioned above would gratefully receive this gift

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 24 to June 9, 2019