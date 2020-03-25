|
|
MACAM
Roxas Viray Macam left his body and passed in peace on March 21, 2020, at Baptist Medical Center Beaches and was the loving husband of Ester Saquilayan Macam of 52 years.
Born in Lingayen, Pangasinan Philippines, he was the firstborn child of Arcadio Macam and Patrocinio Viray and also the pioneer of his family to immigrate to the United States in 1971. Roxas and his wife Ester were part of the mass exodus of Upper Educated Working Professionals to courageously leave the Philippines, their homeland, to move to a foreign country to seek a better life for their family. Roxas was also the first of his family to complete a formal education. He graduated from MLQ University in the Philippines, College of Architecture.
He was an accomplished Architect and Artist and his creativity not only expressed itself through building construction and interior design but through his sketches and creative pursuits at home. His entire family always held his wisdom with respect and experience in high regard.
Despite the car accident that left him with serious lifelong injuries, he managed to learn how to walk and be free of a wheelchair-bound life. His tenacity and determination offset his physical limitations and is a true testament of his grit and drive.
He is survived by his wife Ester Macam, his daughters Jennifer Crovatto, Natalie Macam, son-in-law, Steven, grandchildren, Nathan and Olivia, siblings: Ruben, Renato, Jovito, Peter, Tarcela, and Nelson.
Roxas Macam's resting home will be at H. Warren Smith Cemetery and the family will have a private graveside service to honor his life. Memorial Service and Reception will be postponed to the near future.
Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020