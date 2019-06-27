Resources More Obituaries for Roy Christen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Roy Alfred Christen

Roy Alfred Christen, 98, died Monday, June 24, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL. A retired teacher and devoted father, he spent most of his adult life in Northport, NY, before moving to Punta Gorda in 1991 and then Jacksonville in 2003.

He was born in 1920 in the Bronx, NY, to Dorothy [Dorothea] Arnolde Camilla Hansen and Alfred Julius Christen. In his youth, he acquired many trade skills in the Wheeler Shipyard, adjacent to the Brooklyn Navy Yard. During World War II, he served as a pilot and first lieutenant in the 438th Squadron, 319th Bomber Group of the U.S. Army Air Corps in the Mediterranean theater. He graduated cum laude from Oswego State College with a Bachelor of Science in education (industrial arts). At Penn State, he earned a Master of Education and was a member of Epsilon Pi Tau fraternity. He taught industrial arts at high schools in the upstate New York towns of Lyon Mountain and Addison before moving to Northport, and teaching for 38 years at Robert K. Toaz Junior High School, Huntington, NY. On Long Island, he developed a love of sailing, gardening, and travel, and became a valued member of his community. Volunteering considerable time and energy throughout his adult life to the Boy Scouts of America, Hunter Safety courses, U.S. Power Squadron, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, and Volunteer Services of the Mayo Clinic (Jacksonville), he led by example. He was also a Master Mason of the Grand Lodge of the Free and Accepted Masons of the State of New York (Alcyone Lodge, No. 695). He deeply enjoyed classical music, sang in his church's choir, and became known for his hand-printed annual holiday cards, wood carvings, and his ability to make and fix all sorts of things.

He was predeceased by his wife of nearly 67 years, Joan P. Christen. Surviving him are his daughter Ellen Walsh (Frederik) of Fayetteville, NC; daughter Margaret Scholberg (David) of Ortonville, MN; daughter Barbara Christen (David Luljak) of Baltimore, MD; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, 12:00 p.m. at Brookdale Cypress Village, Jacksonville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mayo Clinic (Volunteer Services), 4500 San Pablo Rd. South, Jacksonville, FL 32224; First Presbyterian Church of Northport, 330 Main Street, Northport, NY 11768; or CVCW Legacy Fund, Cypress Village, 4600 Middleton Park Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32224.

