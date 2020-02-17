|
Cuervo
Ruben Arthur Cuervo, age 86, passed away on February 15, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. Ruben was born May 28, 1933 in Tampa, Florida. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and received the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Ruben graduated from Florida Southern College and retired as a claims manager for the St. Paul Insurance Companies in Jacksonville.
Ruben is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Doris Cuervo, his daughter Michelle Lucking (spouse David) of Coral Gables, Fla., and his son Bryan Cuervo of Soddy Daisy, Tenn., and his two grandchildren, John Dunaj and Shane Cuervo. He was preceded in death by his mother Esther, father Alfredo and brother Alfred. Ruben was a member of the Mandarin Presbyterian church.
A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2pm in Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Cemetery. Afterwards there will be a gathering of friends and family at the family residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 or give online at support.communityhospice.com.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd. 904-737-7171.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020