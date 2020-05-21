Bounds
Ruby Frances Bounds will be remembered as Ruth Bounds by many.
Ruby Frances Bounds died at the Life Care Center of Orange Park, Florida on May 15, 2020. Ruby participated and enjoyed all of the activities provided by the center.
Ruby was born on January 29th, 1924 in Allentown, Georgia in Bleckley County.
Ruby was very supportive and active in her husband, Harold's many business ventures and served as his right-hand and keeper of the books. Ruby was a loving mother of three and raised her children in Newton, MS. After living in Newton for years, she and Harold moved to Meridian, and then Gautier. After Harold's death, she moved first to Fairhope, AL, and then to Orange Park, FL to live out her life near her children.
Ruby and Harold did many exciting and dangerous things together during their long marriage. The one they were most proud of and the most dangerous was driving from Brownsville, TX to Panama via the Pan-American Highway in the 1970s during a time of upheaval in these areas. They enjoyed stretching the boundaries.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Bounds, daughter Joyce Elizabeth Ward, and son Harold Gene Bounds. Parents Dewitt C. Arnold and Minnie Lee Nobles Arnold. Sisters Lorene Chambers, Mattie Young, and Myrtie Louise Douglas. Brother Herman Leroy Arnold, Half-Brother Vance Arnold, and Step-Mother Alma Arnold. Survivors include her daughter Ethel Frances Bounds Glaze, Son-in-Law to her late daughter Joybelle - Jack Ward Sr., and six grandchildren - Ginger (Glaze) Amador, Toni (Glaze) DeLancey, Jack Ward Jr., Angela (Ward) Doane, Jeannie (Bounds) Abell, and Joannie (Bounds) Greene. Fifteen great-grandchildren Justin, Juliana, Jay, Leah, Gina, Claire, Libby, Kendra, Darcy, Jake, Karsyn, Avery, Brody, Evan, and Ruby.
Arrangements under the care of Newton County Funeral Home. Due to the pandemic, there will not be a public/family burial.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 21 to May 24, 2020.