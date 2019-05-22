Deese

Ruby B. Deese, 94, got her angel wings on May 18, 2019. She was born in Winston-Salem, NC to Conrad and Ollie Bodenhamer, the next to the youngest of 8 children. Ruby moved to Neptune Beach in 1973 with her husband Roy and their family and quickly became immersed in life at the beach. After retiring from Beaches Hospital, she worked with Roy as a Realtor before retiring a second time. Ruby brought joy and laughter to many and created cherished memories for her loved ones. She had a talent for making everyone in her presence feel special.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings and Roy, her husband of 60 years. She is survived by her children Sue Speer, Rocky Deese (Carolyn), Dee Deese Reiter and Crystal Deese Baer (Tab), 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 in the chapel at Beach Church, 325 7th Avenue N., Jacksonville Beach, followed by a reception at the church and graveside service at noon at H. Warren Smith Cemetery in Jacksonville Beach.

