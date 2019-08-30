|
Ruby Doris Cooey (86) passed on August 14, 2019. Predeceased by husband, Fenway Cooey, son Russell Cooey, and brother Arnold Higginbotham. She is survived by daughter Debbie (Ken) Caplan, and son Jeff Cooey (Lisa); grandchildren Holly Caplan, Jeff Caplan, Jenifer Cooey, Sarah (Will) Carver; great-grandchildren Nicky Love Cooey, Alivia Caplan, Callie Carver, and Emily Powell. Surviving brothers and sisters include Ralph (Betty Jo) Higginbotham, Paul (Sandra) Higginbotham, Iris (Gary) Coleman, Ginger Higginbotham, and Aleta Plank, whom she loved like a sister. Ruby was blessed with many nieces and nephews each of which held a special place in her heart. We will have a Celebration of her Life on October 12, 2019, at The Bridge at Westside Baptist Church at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers please make contributions in her memory to Community Hospice St. Vincent's Southside, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., 32257. Please see full obit and sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019