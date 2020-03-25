|
|
Haney
Ruby Haney passed away after a brief illness on March 20, 2020.
Ruby and her twin sister Ruth were born in Jacksonville, August 16, 1929, the third and fourth children of Robert and Annie Haney. Raised in Jacksonville, Ruby graduated from Stanton High School, lived in NYC during the late 40s and 50s. By the 1960s Ruby returned home to north Florida. An avid reader, Ruby was a loyal customer of Chamblin's, both westside and downtown. Ruby loved gardening and flowers, music, movies and traveling, taking day trips with family and friends.
Ruby conquered her life challenges employing her intelligence, independence, wit, unwavering faith, honesty, perseverance, hard work and understanding; all of this with an open and generous heart.
Ruby was predeceased by her mother, Annie Ruby Hill, father, Robert, and siblings Willie Robert, Curtis and Ruth Haney. God bless this reunited family.
Surviving relatives are Velma Hill, Mozell Edwards, Horace and Jackie Clark, Meshele Clark and Timothy Payne. Ruby's extended families are Bobbie, Robin, Julie, Timothy, Ruth and Patrick O'Leary; the Gadling family, Jimmy, Jacob and Pat. Special blessings to Jackie Lemon, Ruby's steadfast friend and earth angel for many years.
God made no sweeter soul. Ruby will be missed by her family and friends.
Graveside service will be 10 AM Saturday, March 28 at Evergreen Cemetery 4535 Main Street.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020