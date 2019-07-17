|
Ruby Lee Jones was born in Sanford, Florida on October 4, 1925 to Bertha Lee and James Thomas. After graduating high school, she met and married Walter L. Jones, Sr. and moved to Jacksonville, Florida. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents James and Bertha Thomas, grandparents William and Mattie Harrison, brothers: Moses James Thomas, Sr., Nathanial Thomas and Lawrence Thomas, Jr., a sister Mattie Lee Carter, son Raymond L. Jones, Sr., and grandson Walter L. Jones, III. To cherish her memory and legacy she leaves four loving children, Walter L. Jones, Jr. (Dorothy), Carolyn Jones, Legette Jones and Lee Stephens; three stepdaughters, Margaret Lee, Cynthia McKenzy and Juanita Jones; a devoted niece Corliss Carter-Chase (Michael), a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other loving family and dear friends. Ruby's Homegoing Celebration will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, July 20, at Gardenview Baptist Church with Pastor Jason Reid and Dr. Sonny Foraker officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Friday in the chapel of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Gardenview Baptist Church, 3139 Armsdale Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218.
