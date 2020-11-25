Lowe
Rev. Ruby N. Lowe a resident of Jax., FL passed away on November 17, 2020. She was a member of Wayman Temple A.M.E. Church, Rev. Dr. Mark L. Griffin, pastor. She was also a Retired pastor of The AME Church. Survivors include A loving and devoted family. Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 11:00 A.M. at Paxon Revival Center Church, 5461 Commonwealth Ave. Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday at the mortuary from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and in the Church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements By: JAMES GRAHAM MORTUARY, INC. 3631 Moncrief Road.
