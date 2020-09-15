1/
Rubye Phillips
Rubye Hall Phillips of Jacksonville, FL, 88, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Rubye is predeceased by her parents Tom & Pansy Hall, her daughter Debbie Hennessee, 3 brothers Royce, Marshall & Ellis Hall, son-in-law Randy Bennett. She is survived by her sister Mazell Scarborough, 2 daughters Peggy Bennett & Connie (Ken) Hayes, 2 sons Ted (Michele) Hennessee & Donnie (Sandy) Hennessee, 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. Services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00am at Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207. Public viewing will be Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Lola Keith for the kindness & generosity and for being a best friend for our Mom over the past 3 years.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home
SEP
18
Service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home
4300 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
9043962522
