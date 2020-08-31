Rubye Safer

Safer
Rubye L. Safer, age 103, passed away in Jacksonville, Florida on August 29, 2020. She was born in Jennings, FL on January 12, 1917.
She was a loving, caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Rubye had a passion for helping others as a PTA president, past president of River Garden Auxiliary, member and an honorary member of the Board of Trustees of River Garden Senior Services for over 50 years, Hadassah member and "Israel Tree Lady," member of Jacksonville Jewish Center Sisterhood and a lifetime member of the Jacksonville Jewish Center.
Rubye is preceded in death by her husband, Moe B. Safer; brother, Max Lipsey; sisters, Helen Eisenson and Edythe Ellis; and brother, Charles Lipton. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Kesler, and Judy Paul (Herman); son, Jerry Safer (Annette); 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; as well as a number of nieces, nephews and extended family members.
The family thanks the loving and supportive caregivers and staff from Comfort Keepers who became family and friends as they extended Rubye's enjoyment of life.
The family wishes to thank, also, the administrators and the entire staff of River Garden for the superior care given to all residents. Rubye has been a fortunate recipient of their caring devotion.
The virtual funeral service for Rubye will be conducted by Hassan Jesse Holzer of the Jacksonville Jewish Center on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10:30 am at New Center Cemetery, 4535 Main St, Jacksonville, FL 32206. The virtual service will be available at https://youtu.be/nDLEGq5L08o
or https://youtu.be/ttx5mUrGqgg
.
Donations in the memory of Rubye L. Safer may be made to River Garden Senior Services, The Jacksonville Jewish Center or Hadassah.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171.
