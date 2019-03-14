|
BARTLEY
Mr. Rufus Benjamin Bartley (79) entered into rest on Saturday, March 2, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Margaret Shirley Bartley; son, Benjamin A. Bartley; two daughters, Sylvia Bartley-Wilson (Jerome) and Kuvon Bartley-Avery (Tony Sr.); 7 grandchildren; 2 great grands; and a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing Services will be held 11:00am, Sat., March 16 at the Faith United Methodist Church, 4000 Spring Park Rd. Mr Bartley will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., March 15 at the Northside Chapel from 5;00pm until 7:00pm and Sat., from 9:00am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in The Family Cemetery. Professional Services from the Heart in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
