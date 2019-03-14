Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
(904) 765-4150
Resources
More Obituaries for Rufus Bartley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rufus Benjamin Bartley

Obituary Condolences

Rufus Benjamin Bartley Obituary
BARTLEY
Mr. Rufus Benjamin Bartley (79) entered into rest on Saturday, March 2, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Margaret Shirley Bartley; son, Benjamin A. Bartley; two daughters, Sylvia Bartley-Wilson (Jerome) and Kuvon Bartley-Avery (Tony Sr.); 7 grandchildren; 2 great grands; and a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing Services will be held 11:00am, Sat., March 16 at the Faith United Methodist Church, 4000 Spring Park Rd. Mr Bartley will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., March 15 at the Northside Chapel from 5;00pm until 7:00pm and Sat., from 9:00am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in The Family Cemetery. Professional Services from the Heart in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now