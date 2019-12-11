|
Our precious son, Russ Allen Bush, 51, of Jacksonville, FL passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at home on December 1, 2019. He was born in Marianna, FL on November 7, 1968. He was predeceased by maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his father, C. Dale Bush (Janet) of Jacksonville and mother Joyce Perkins Bowles (Bobby) of Pallassee, AL. He also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Allen attended Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville, Gulf Coast College in Panama City, FL and Troy University in Montgomery AL. He was employed by Commonwealth Roofing Co. as an account manager. He was an avid sports fan, and a participant in many sports through the years. He especially enjoyed playing golf and attending tournaments with his dad. They also enjoyed attending Jaguars games together. He will be greatly missed by those of us who loved him. After cremation, a private memorial will be planned at a later date. Messages for the family may be left on-line at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home website, www.corey-kerlin.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019