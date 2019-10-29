Home

Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
4801 SAN JOSE BLVD
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 737-7171
Russell Snyder

Russell Snyder Obituary
Snyder
Dr. Russell Joseph Snyder, VMD, born in Pittsburgh, PA, passed away October 27, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL.
Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Russ is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jeanette; sons: Russell Robert Snyder and his wife, Joan; Scott Allan Snyder and his wife, Susie; and Brian Paul Snyder and his wife, Samantha. Russ' grandchildren were his pride and joy: Charles, Laura Kate, Shannon, Alicia Legge, Nicholas and Andrew.
Russ was a respected veterinarian, a longstanding member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, and a passionate Master Gardener.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, November 1 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 3976 Hendricks Ave. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in memory of Russ Snyder.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
