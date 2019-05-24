|
TRAPP
Russell C. Trapp, 89, passed away May 23, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in the Shepherd of the Woods Lutheran Church, 7860 Southside Blvd., Jax. FL. 32256, with the family receiving family and friends at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Family members include his loving wife, Jeanette; son, John (Sherry); sister, Virginia Haddock; grandsons, Rick (Tracy) and Jeff; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
