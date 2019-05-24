Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Trapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Trapp


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Russell Trapp Obituary
TRAPP
Russell C. Trapp, 89, passed away May 23, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in the Shepherd of the Woods Lutheran Church, 7860 Southside Blvd., Jax. FL. 32256, with the family receiving family and friends at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Family members include his loving wife, Jeanette; son, John (Sherry); sister, Virginia Haddock; grandsons, Rick (Tracy) and Jeff; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 24 to May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now