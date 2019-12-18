Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funerals by T. S. Warden
4315 North Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 765-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Alice King

Add a Memory
Ruth Alice King Obituary
King
The funeral service for Ruth Alice King will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, December 21st, 2019 at the Samuel C. Rogers Jr. Memorial Chapel 4315 N. Main Street. The visitation will be 5 - 7 PM, Friday, December 20th, 2019 at the mortuary. Interment in Restlawn Cemeteries. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -