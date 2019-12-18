|
|
King
The funeral service for Ruth Alice King will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, December 21st, 2019 at the Samuel C. Rogers Jr. Memorial Chapel 4315 N. Main Street. The visitation will be 5 - 7 PM, Friday, December 20th, 2019 at the mortuary. Interment in Restlawn Cemeteries. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019