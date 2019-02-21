WETHERINGTON

Ruth Anne Beatty Clark Wetherington passed away February 19, 2019. She was born September 29, 1925 in Bowerston, Ohio.

Ruth spent most of her life in Jacksonville, Florida. She was a devoted and loving mother of 5 sons William Clark (Nancy), Leland Wetherington (Caroline), Larry Clark (Effie), Keith Wetherington and John Wetherington (deceased), beloved grandmother of seven as well as many great grands and even a few great-great grands. She was a graduate of Tifton University. Her talents were as many and various as her work life, she was a night bookkeeper for St. Vincent's, a school supervisor at Calhoun School, a bookkeeper for Seagraves Marina, an executive secretary at Charter Mortgage to name just a few. Ruth enjoyed everyone she met and was a founding member of the 20 Club, an organization for women that did charity work in the Jacksonville area for over 50 years. She was a member of the Dancing Grandmas, learned how to belly dance, did handwriting analysis and was very proud of her Irish heritage.

The family will be having a private memorial.

In lieu of flowers, please send any donations in her memory to Taylor Care Center at 6535 Chester Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32217.

Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville.