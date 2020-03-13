|
LOBS
Ruth Anne Lobs (Ruth Anne Woodard) of Jacksonville Florida, passed away on February 1st, 2020 due to heart failure at Baptist Medical Center.
Born May 3rd, 1952 in Philadelphia, PA, Ruth was a pianist, a swimmer in college, and volunteered on Native reservations in her youth. While traveling with the Navy abroad, she mentored younger recruits at the Naval Academy and fought for rights for locals while in Kenya. She adopted her son after returning from Africa. While raising her son on her own and working, Ruth completed a Bachelor's Degree in History at the University of North Florida, graduating Summa Cum Laude. She went on to become a teacher for Gateway Community Services, helping many troubled youths earn high school diplomas and take an interest in learning again.
Ruth was survived by grandson Odysseus, her son Joseph, who loved her dearly, and her best friends- Carolyn, Sue, Kathy, Nancy, Pat, and Carole, whom Ruth thought of as sisters.
River City Crematory will be handling her arrangements.
Her Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held near Jacksonville Beach Pavilion on the beach, March 22nd at 4 pm. Afterward, those that can are invited to the Boutique Hotel next to the Pavilion where we will be sharing memories of Ruth. Please text or call 503-908-3598 for more information.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020