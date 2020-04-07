Home

Helm-Gallagher Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1811 Idlewild Avenue, SR16
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
(904) 284-9696
Ruth Arlene Brittain


1930 - 2020
Ruth Arlene Brittain Obituary
Brittain
Mrs. Ruth Arlene Brittain, 89, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Mrs. Brittain was born November 3, 1930, in Montevideo, Minnesota to parents Arthur Martin and Gilma Ruth (Gilbertson) Hanson. She was a longtime resident of Green Cove Springs. Ruth worked as a Registered Nurse, was an avid quilter, and was of the Lutheran faith. Her parents and husband, Jimmy Russell Brittain preceded her in death. Survivors are her daughters, Pamela Brittain of Gainesville, Patty Wainwright (Mitch) of Orange Springs, Peggy Sue Brittain of Middleburg, and Paula K. Brittain of Ocala. Burial will be held at Jacksonville National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to be made to Community Hospice,
https://www.communityhospice.com/give/.
Arrangements under the care of Helm-Gallagher Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1811 Idlewild Avenue, SR 16, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043.
904-284-9696. www.helmgallagherfh.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020
