Mrs. Ruth Arlene Brittain, 89, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Mrs. Brittain was born November 3, 1930, in Montevideo, Minnesota to parents Arthur Martin and Gilma Ruth (Gilbertson) Hanson. She was a longtime resident of Green Cove Springs. Ruth worked as a Registered Nurse, was an avid quilter, and was of the Lutheran faith. Her parents and husband, Jimmy Russell Brittain preceded her in death. Survivors are her daughters, Pamela Brittain of Gainesville, Patty Wainwright (Mitch) of Orange Springs, Peggy Sue Brittain of Middleburg, and Paula K. Brittain of Ocala. Burial will be held at Jacksonville National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to be made to Community Hospice,
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020