Ruth Courson Maddox Batz, age 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020, of natural causes. She was born on February 20, 1927, in Bacon County (Alma) GA, to George and Delma (Mclellan) Courson. Ruth spent most of her life in Jacksonville, FL where she spent her days, before retirement, working as a Real Estate Broker.
Ruth was an amazing soul whose love for her family went well above all other things in her life. She also had great courage and strength, as she was also a cancer survivor. She was determined to leave her mark in this world, and to all who knew her, she definitely left her mark in their hearts for eternity.
She is survived by her son James (Sandra) Maddox Jr.; her daughter Karen (Bill) Ray; her 2 brothers George and Fred (Carol) Courson; her 2 granddaughters Brittany (Kyle) Brumbley and Candis (Clint) Day; her grandson Billy Ray; 8 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her 2 loves James Maddox and Benjamin Batz; her sister Sarah Courson; her brothers Thomas William Courson and Ralph Courson; and her parents George and Delma.
Due to these unforeseen times, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and time to be determined. Her final resting place will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the or the in her name.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020