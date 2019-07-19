Corbitt

Ruth Corbitt passed away peacefully on July 15, 2019 at the age of 92 in Jacksonville, Florida. She was a longtime resident and business woman in the Jacksonville community. Ruth was blessed by many friends and a full life, but her greatest love was for her family. She is survived by her loving family, daughter Carol Harrison (Ron), son David Corbitt, her cherished grandson, Joel Harrison, and Clarissa Seseberry, the friend she considered as close as a sister.

She began her career many years before but became the owner of Florida Fish Distributors, Inc., the first frozen seafood company in the state of Florida, Variety Brokerage, and C&H Cold Storage. In the community she was a member of First Baptist Church, Jacksonville Beach. In her life she had served on numerous boards that included Board of Trustee for FCCJ, Community Hospice of NE Florida, Pine Castle and First Guaranty Bank. She was a founding member of the Committee of 200, as well as Angelwood, and Jacksonville Women Business Owners. She served as a member of National Fisheries Institute, Southeastern Fisheries, and Sister Cities.

Per her wishes, a private family service will be held as a celebration of life conducted by Reverend Rick Blythe.

Those wishing to remember Ruth may make a donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville, 824 Children's Way Jacksonville, FL 32207 or online at www.rmhcjacksonville.org.

