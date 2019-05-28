Flood

Ruth Flood, 91, passed peacefully to be with the Lord May 24, 2019. She was born on June 29, 1927, in Florala, Alabama, to Joseph A. Eubanks and Miza E. (Sangster) Eubanks. Ruth was the devoted matriarch of a large and loving family: she was a strong and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and was a member of Westside Baptist Church. She had a passionate and giving heart and was always there for her loved ones. Hilarious and sharp as a whip, she graced everyone around her with her charming personality. Deeply caring and empathetic, Ruth showered all those she loved with affection. Her family will always be grateful for the time they had with her and will miss her deeply. Ruth is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jack Flood; children, Richard Marchionda, Linda (Hiram) Kirson, Michael (Gloria) Marchionda, Deborah (Carl) Simon, Jack (Nafhe) Flood, Cynthia (Ronald) Price; 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The family would like to express their thanks to her caregivers at Regents Park who cared for her so lovingly. A Funeral Service will be held at Ponte Vedra Valley on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 3pm. In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests donations to Breast Cancer - . Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com

