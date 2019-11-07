|
Reavis
Ruth Freeman Reavis passed away peacefully on November 4, 2019.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at River of Life United Methodist Church, Saint Johns, FL.
Ruth is survived by her two children – Suzy (Wes) Pittman, Debbie (Bill) Bevan. She is also survived by her granddaughter Rev. Perri (Gil) Martin four great-grandchildren Olivia, Trey, Lukas and Rubie Martin, her sister Doris Finger, niece Karah Smith, and nephew Marion Freeman.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial offering to River of Life UMC or to Community Hospice.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019