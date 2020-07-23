To Gene and Ruth's family: You have my prayers and deepest sympathy at this difficult time with your loss especially during this pandemic. Gene, you were such an amazing and loving husband. Seeing the love you had for her and your helping her eat three times a day was touching and reassuring. I know Ruth didn't or couldn't say much but I loved her response and humor one day when I told her how beautiful she looked in the jewel tone shawl or scarf she was wearing: "she lies good, doesn't she?" What a pleasant surprise then and another time seeing her interact with a member of staff helping her eat when you couldn't be there. You spoke so lovingly of her and your life together so you must have beautiful memories.

Deanna

DEANNA HILL

Friend