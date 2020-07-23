1/1
Ruth Hyde Glenn
1930 - 2020
Glenn
Ruth Hyde Glenn passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, at The Cardinal at North Hills. She was a devoted wife and mother.
Mrs. Glenn nee Hyde was born on November 14, 1930, in High Point North Carolina to John Thompson Hyde and Lillie Newton Hyde. She married Dr. J. Eugene Glenn and together they spent most of their lives in Jacksonville, Florida until they relocated back home to North Carolina.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her beloved husband of almost 69 years, Eugene Glenn, and her three children, Jeffrey Thompson Glenn, Michael Eugene Glenn, and Sharon Marie Glenn; her grandchildren, Christopher Anderson Brook, Matthew Graham Brook, Paul Andrew Glenn and John Cameron Glenn; her great-grandchildren, Sophia Ruth Brook and Elias Demetrios Brook; and her granddaughter-in-law, Lydia John Iliopoulos Brook. And Moira Downey.
A funeral service was held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Montlawn Memorial Park's Chapel of Memories, 2911 South Wilmington Street.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to consider making a donation to Safe Haven for Cats, 8431 Garvey Drive, #137, Raleigh, North Carolina.
Arrangements under the direction of Montlawn Funeral Home and Cremations.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 23, 2020
Dr. Glenn, Georgia and I are sad to hear of your wife’s passing. You are always in our hearts. Comfort to you for the coming days. God Bless you and your family.
Kristi Burns
Friend
July 19, 2020
Dear Uncle Eugene and family ,my prays and love go out to all of you. Aunt Ruth was a kind woman to me when I was growing up. Enjoyed the time Artie and I went down to spend time with your family when we were younger. May you find peace in the coming days, as you remember her with love.
Patricia Payne
Family
July 15, 2020
To Gene and Ruth's family: You have my prayers and deepest sympathy at this difficult time with your loss especially during this pandemic. Gene, you were such an amazing and loving husband. Seeing the love you had for her and your helping her eat three times a day was touching and reassuring. I know Ruth didn't or couldn't say much but I loved her response and humor one day when I told her how beautiful she looked in the jewel tone shawl or scarf she was wearing: "she lies good, doesn't she?" What a pleasant surprise then and another time seeing her interact with a member of staff helping her eat when you couldn't be there. You spoke so lovingly of her and your life together so you must have beautiful memories.
Deanna
DEANNA HILL
Friend
