Messer
Ruth Jeannette King Messer passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Josephine King; sisters Rita Lathrop and Sally Otcheck; brothers John, Paul and Robert King; husband Albert Messer; and sons John Messer and Michael Messer.
She is survived by her sons George (Mary) Birnbaum and Jim (Samantha) Messer; grandchildren Victoria (Erik) Messer, George (Jennifer) Birnbaum, Jr., Lindsey (Adam) Struthers, Megan (Jeff) Howell; great-granddaughter Avery Birnbaum; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruth was born and raised on the Northside of Jacksonville. As a teenager, she and her sister Rita were well-known for their golf skills. Elvis Presley signed Ruth and Rita's hands when he came to Jacksonville.
Ruth and Al traveled the world courtesy of the United States Air Force; briefly living in California, Colorado, and Spain, where she learned to speak Spanish. After settling back home in Jacksonville, Ruth worked as a correctional officer, business owner, and student, earning her Associate's degree from FJC.
She loved her sons and was proud to teach them how to fish and garden. Ruth and Al's home on the Trout River was always filled with friends and family. The treat drawer was constantly well-stocked and fried shrimp was often on the menu. Ruth loved animals and had many beloved cats and dogs throughout her life.
She was an avid bingo player at many locations around Jacksonville. She enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and Biloxi and always had amazing luck on slot machines.
Ruth never met a stranger. She was well-known for her sense of humor and always had a joke to tell. Her smile and laugh will be remembered by all.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com