Long
Ruth Marie Slater Long
January 5, 1932-July 13, 2020
Ruth left her earthly home to join her husband of 65 years, Cecil Long, in their heavenly home. There is a party going on up there now! Her life was a party! It wasn't ever really planned...it just happened! She spread love and joy wherever she was.
Ruth left behind to celebrate the life she lived...a daughter, Nancy Cook (Bill), a son, Gene Long (Trish), 6 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, 11 great-grandchildren, a sister, Dorothy Daly, a special niece, Kathy Klein, and a host of family and friends.
She was born in White Plains, New York, moved to Lake Wales, Florida, married, raised a family, and started a great business, Round Robin Consignment (7 stores) in Orange Park, Jacksonville, and Jacksonville Beach. She was a member of the Orange Park Garden Club and served as the president of the Seagulls Garden Club as well as other offices. She was also a member of the Orange Park Woman's Club and the Friday Night Dance Club where she also served as president. Sometime in her later years, she started having trouble remembering current events. Her condition was described best by her son Gene who would say, "There is nothing wrong with her mind! It's just full! There is no room for anything else!" She lived a happy, full, fabulous life! She never forgot the past, trips, events, dances, dinners with friends, and did I mention "parties"!If you were blessed enough to have known her, you would be left with a memory you would never forget. You all have been invited to a party! It will be at the "Pearly Gates at Heaven's Door". Come as you are, at anyt ime, any date! She will meet you at the door with her Pepsi. I can hardly wait! It will be a party you don't want to miss!
