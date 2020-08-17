1/
Ruth Long
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Long
Ruth Marie Slater Long
January 5, 1932-July 13, 2020
Ruth left her earthly home to join her husband of 65 years, Cecil Long, in their heavenly home. There is a party going on up there now! Her life was a party! It wasn't ever really planned...it just happened! She spread love and joy wherever she was.
Ruth left behind to celebrate the life she lived...a daughter, Nancy Cook (Bill), a son, Gene Long (Trish), 6 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, 11 great-grandchildren, a sister, Dorothy Daly, a special niece, Kathy Klein, and a host of family and friends.
She was born in White Plains, New York, moved to Lake Wales, Florida, married, raised a family, and started a great business, Round Robin Consignment (7 stores) in Orange Park, Jacksonville, and Jacksonville Beach. She was a member of the Orange Park Garden Club and served as the president of the Seagulls Garden Club as well as other offices. She was also a member of the Orange Park Woman's Club and the Friday Night Dance Club where she also served as president. Sometime in her later years, she started having trouble remembering current events. Her condition was described best by her son Gene who would say, "There is nothing wrong with her mind! It's just full! There is no room for anything else!" She lived a happy, full, fabulous life! She never forgot the past, trips, events, dances, dinners with friends, and did I mention "parties"!If you were blessed enough to have known her, you would be left with a memory you would never forget. You all have been invited to a party! It will be at the "Pearly Gates at Heaven's Door". Come as you are, at anyt ime, any date! She will meet you at the door with her Pepsi. I can hardly wait! It will be a party you don't want to miss!
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved