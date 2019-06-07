Resources More Obituaries for Ruth Hyers Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ruth Mathis Hyers

Obituary Condolences HYERS

Ruth Mathis Hyers was born in Jackson County, Florida, on November 4, 1939, the third child of Lathan and Maggie Mathis. The family were peanut and cotton farmers that required many hours of labor in hot, summer days that provided an appreciation of a job in an air-conditioned office that most of us don't have. She graduated from Malone High School in 1957 and earned an A.A. degree from Chipola College in 1959. Ruth moved to Jacksonville and was hired by the CPA firm now known as Lucas, Herndon, Hyers, Pennywitt, CPAs in October, 1959, where a young Curtis Hyers had been hired in July. They were married on May 5, 1961, and worked together for 60 years, even though she suffered the effects of diabetes including kidney dialysis for many years.

As a youthful member of Friendship Baptist Church in Malone, Ruth was taught "Jesus Loves Me This I Know" and John 3:16. After their marriage, they were members of Swaim United Methodist Church (San Marco Church) where they attended the Aldersgate Class. She and Curtis were MYF counselors for several years and enjoyed many trips and activities with the youth and were blessed to see them grow and mature in their Christian lives. They hosted many church, civic meetings and special occasions in their home. Ruth and Curtis shared a love of travel visiting all 50 states, most of Canada, and numerous European countries.

For the past several years the patients and staff of Dialysis Center, Inc.-LaVilla became family to her and she enjoyed sharing her love of peanuts and pecans with them. The family wishes to thank the patients and staff of DCI, Community Hospice, and family and friends who supported and cared for Ruth.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Barbara Dent, and sister in law Roberta Hyers. She is survived by her husband, Curtis, brothers N.D. Mathis, Daryl Mathis(Sallie), sisters Faye Crews(Sam), Merie Vaughn, Pat King(John), and brother in law Earl Hyers. Nephews include Ronald Mathis, Bruce Hyers, David Hyers, Steven Crews, Jeffrey Crews, Andy Crews, David Vaughn, and Terry Vaughn. Nieces Holly Moore, Pam Phelps, Jessica Pinsky, Sarah Manzano, and special family Leo and Kristie Carnj and Jay Rodgers. Many cousins, great nieces, and nephews also survive.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 10:30 AM at Swaim United Methodist Church (San Marco Church), 1620 Naldo Ave., Jacksonville, followed by a reception in the church fellowship hall. Rev. Steve Painter and Rev. Laurence Coles will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 7 to June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries