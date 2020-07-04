1/
Ruth O'Steen
1955 - 2020
O'Steen
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Ruth Ann O'Steen on June 22, 2020. Ruth fought a three-year battle with cancer. She was a Jacksonville native that lived in Middleburg, FL. Ruth was a beloved wife and mother. She had two children and six grandchildren. She always provided love and support for her family. Family was everything to her. She was born November 21, 1955 to Marshall "Mac" McDaniel and Sarah Elizabeth McDaniel at the Jacksonville Naval Air Station Hospital. Ruth graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1974. She married Carroll M. O'Steen on September 1, 1972. Ruth has gone to be in Heaven with her mother, father, stepfather Bob Fawcett, and grandmother Annie Murphy. Ruth is survived by husband Carroll, her children Robert and Stephanie, her grandchildren Tony, Isaiah, Damien, Skye, Robbie and Max, her brother Marshall and her daughter-in-law Yvette O'Steen. We love and miss you Ruthie!
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 4 to Jul. 7, 2020.
