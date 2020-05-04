Rizk
Ruth Rizk, born in South Portland, Maine, and a longtime resident of Jacksonville, died Thursday, April 30th at her home, surrounded by her children. She was a proud graduate of St. Luke's School of Nursing, Jacksonville, FL, and worked for 50 years for St Luke's Hospital. She was married for 66 years to the love of her life, James (Jimmie), who preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Donna (Tom) Gregory, Mark (Janet) Rizk and Karen Rizk; 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; beloved sister-in-law Gemmel Crews and many nieces and nephews. A special, heartfelt thank you to her dedicated caregivers, Betty and Donna. Also, sincere appreciation to Lisa, her nurse, and to the entire care team from Community Hospice & Palliative Care of Jacksonville. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Community Hospice & Palliative Care of Jacksonville.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 4 to May 5, 2020.