Stout
Ruth Whitney Stout, 82, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Ruth was a Jacksonville native-born to Arthur Albert Whitney and Annie Gould Blackie. She moved back to the Jacksonville area in the early 1960s after living in Orlando. She spent her younger years working in the insurance business. Ruth was an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church and also worked there in many roles, including clerical roles in the church office. She enjoyed handwork and macrame as hobbies. She was an avid Gator football fan and enjoyed traveling for the football games.
Ruth is survived by her sister, Barbara Whitney Morgan; one niece; and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Annie; and her husband of 40 years, Henry S. Stout.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Monday, January 20, 2020, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 4129 Oxford Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32210. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in her memory to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, https://onrealm.org/stmarksjacksonville/-/give/now.
The family would like to thank Ruth's caregiver, Christine, for providing such great care.
Arrangements are under the care of Russell Haven of Rest Cemetery, Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2335 Sandridge Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. Family and friends may share their condolences at www.RHRFH.com 904-284-7720
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020