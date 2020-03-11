|
CAPUTO
Sabrina Cheryl Locklear Caputo went home to be with her Lord & Savior on March 3, 2020. She was surrounded by the love of her family. Described as an "Amazing Woman" by all that knew her, Sabrina's compassion, intellect and fruit of many talents will be missed by many.
Born to Cheryl and Odis Locklear on August 18, 1975, Sabrina attended San Jose Catholic School. After graduating from Bishop Kenny High School, she continued her education by obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree from North Florida University and a Bachelor of Nursing degree from Jacksonville University and currently working to obtain a Nurse Practitioner degree.
Sabrina's career began working as a Labor and Delivery nurse but developed her passion as a Fertility Nurse. During her 16 years in Fertility, her natural gift of compassion was recognized by all her patients. Sabrina always said her greatest accomplishment was her four children. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with them, taking them to church or baking them her fabulous chocolate chip cookies.
Sabrina is preceded in death by her grandfather Monroe Beverly Motts, Sr. Sabrina is survived by her husband Josh Caputo, four children, son Derrick Yocum (wife Jordan Yocum), daughter Macy Yocum, twin sons Adam and Aaron Yocum of Jacksonville, FL. Mother Cheryl Motts Brown, stepfather Ernest E. Brown, Jr., and sisters Victoria and Savannah Brown, Grandmother Miriam Motts, Grandma Earlene H. Brown and Poppy Ernest E. Brown, Sr., Uncle Monroe B. Motts, Jr., Aunt Elsa Motts, cousins Johnathan and Andrew Motts, Aunt Libby Mills, cousin Lindsey O' Ferrell.
Celebration of Life will be held 2 PM Saturday March 14, 2020 with 1 hour prior visitation at HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK & FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Blvd Jacksonville, Florida 32205. Interment to follow at Riverside Memorial Park. Please leave words of comfort at www.hgriversidefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020